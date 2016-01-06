How to Make Marbled Effects on Pottery Using Colored Clay Slabs

Mixing contrasting ceramic stains into a white clay body and then handbuilding with them can lead to some incredible pottery surfaces. For Naomi Lindenfeld, working with colored clays is a way to create active, engaging surfaces reminiscent of the textiles her mother once made.

In today’s post, an excerpt from the January 2016 issue of Ceramics Monthly, Naomi shares her technique for creating beautifully marbled colored clay slabs to handbuild with. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

A Straightforward Nerikomi Technique

by Naomi Lindenfield

I have been drawn to working with colored clay since watching another student work with it while attending Boston University’s Program in Artisanry in the late 1970s. The nature-inspired and rhythmic imagery that appears as a result of working with layers of oxide-stained porcelain captivated me.

Process

Start by wedging a Mason stain or a pure coloring oxide into the porcelain. I have done tests to determine the percentage of colorants needed for a given shade. Recommended percentages are between 8% and 12% for Mason stains and between 2% and 4% for pure oxides. After weighing it, mix the powdered colorants with water to make a paste, then work that into the clay and wedge until the color is uniform (1). Note: wear gloves when working the colored paste into the clay.