Tips for Stocking A Ceramic Glaze Pantry

I have been using commercial glazes lately, because I have been working out of my home studio since I bought myself a kiln last year. This has been working okay so far, and some of these commercial glazes will remain in my repertoire, but I really want to start making my own so I can tweak them to be exactly what I want.

But starting from scratch and figuring out what you need in your pantry can be pretty daunting. Not anymore thanks to Deanna Ranlett's article in the November/December 2013 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated. Today, I am sharing an excerpt from that article, along with a pretty handy materials chart showing how commonly certain glaze materials are used at various firing temperatures. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Helpful Tips for Building Your Glaze Pantry

by Deanna Ranlett

Much like cooking, there are staples to any great glaze pantry. Having a stockpile of materials on hand opens your options to hundreds of recipes you’ll be able to mix in minutes.

A Good Foundation

It’s important to start your glaze pantry with a good foundation of commonly used glaze ingredients. There are specific lists for each range of firing temperatures: low fire (cone 08–02), mid fire (cone 4–6), and high fire (cone 8–10). Many ingredients are shared between the ranges, but some, like frits, you will use in a higher percentage at lower temperature ranges. Others, like stains, need to be tested at mid- and high-fire temperatures before stocking up on them as potential colorants.