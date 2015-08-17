Already Registered? Please sign in.

Using Latex Resist in Raku Firing

August 17, 2015
latex-resist-rakuIf you’ve never participated in a raku firing, today’s post might make you put it on your “to-try list” this summer or fall. In this bonus Monday video, Marcia Selsor shares a technique for getting a lovely contrast of smokey black against the classic raku iridescence. –Jennifer Harnetty, editor

 

PS. If you're looking for some glaze recipes to try with your first raku firing, be sure to download your free copy of 15 Tried & True Raku Glaze Recipes, which includes recipes from Marcia and other experts in the technique!
 

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

 


This clip was excerpted from , which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Bookstore!

selsor-finished To learn more about Marcia Selsor or to see more images of her work, please visit www.marciaselsorstudio.com.

For more interesting raku techniques, download your free copy of Successful Tips and Techniques for Raku Firing: How to Select Raku Clays, Glazes, Kilns and Combustibles.

Comments

  1. This is so beautiful!! I love your demonstration. Love horses and raku. Thank you. I have that raku kiln and often have trouble getting it to temperature.

