Using Latex Resist in Raku Firing

Array ( [0] => WP_Term Object ( [term_id] => 9 [name] => Daily [slug] => daily [term_group] => 0 [term_taxonomy_id] => 9 [taxonomy] => category [description] => [parent] => 0 [count] => 1059 [filter] => raw [meta] => Array ( ) [cat_ID] => 9 [category_count] => 1059 [category_description] => [cat_name] => Daily [category_nicename] => daily [category_parent] => 0 ) [1] => WP_Term Object ( [term_id] => 11 [name] => Features [slug] => features [term_group] => 0 [term_taxonomy_id] => 11 [taxonomy] => category [description] => [parent] => 0 [count] => 963 [filter] => raw [meta] => Array ( ) [cat_ID] => 11 [category_count] => 963 [category_description] => [cat_name] => Features [category_nicename] => features [category_parent] => 0 ) [2] => WP_Term Object ( [term_id] => 3030 [name] => Raku Glaze Recipes [slug] => raku-glaze-recipes [term_group] => 0 [term_taxonomy_id] => 3030 [taxonomy] => category [description] => The late Harold McWhinnie stated that all raku glazes are relatively simple formulations, but even when working with a few recipes that are similar in composition, it is possible to come up with variations that are very exciting. In this section, you’ll find raku glaze recipes and articles on how to tweak them to come up with great results. Experienced raku firing potters and ceramic artists will explain how to make a raku glaze recipes work for you. And don't forget to download your free copy of the 15 Tried and True Raku Glaze Recipes: Recipe Cards for our Favorite Raku Pottery Glazes. This handy studio reference includes a great assortment of raku pottery glazes including several copper matts, a white crackle and even a shino! [parent] => 47 [count] => 15 [filter] => raw [meta] => Array ( ) [cat_ID] => 3030 [category_count] => 15 [category_description] => The late Harold McWhinnie stated that all raku glazes are relatively simple formulations, but even when working with a few recipes that are similar in composition, it is possible to come up with variations that are very exciting. In this section, you’ll find raku glaze recipes and articles on how to tweak them to come up with great results. Experienced raku firing potters and ceramic artists will explain how to make a raku glaze recipes work for you. And don't forget to download your free copy of the 15 Tried and True Raku Glaze Recipes: Recipe Cards for our Favorite Raku Pottery Glazes. This handy studio reference includes a great assortment of raku pottery glazes including several copper matts, a white crackle and even a shino! [cat_name] => Raku Glaze Recipes [category_nicename] => raku-glaze-recipes [category_parent] => 47 ) [3] => WP_Term Object ( [term_id] => 22 [name] => Video [slug] => video [term_group] => 0 [term_taxonomy_id] => 22 [taxonomy] => category [description] => [parent] => 0 [count] => 298 [filter] => raw [meta] => Array ( ) [cat_ID] => 22 [category_count] => 298 [category_description] => [cat_name] => Video [category_nicename] => video [category_parent] => 0 ) )