Wright’s Water Blue Glaze Recipe, Cone 1–6, Oxidation

This recipe is included in
June 18, 2008
9 Comments
This recipe is included in
Comments
Richard says
I like the color of this glaze, but have had significant crazing on white stoneware. The photo does not seem to show crazing, but the resolution may not be high enough to show this. Just wondering if anyone else has this problem with this glaze.
Spencer says
does teh glaze come out like the picture or is that 2 glazes
Roy says
What’s the point of having a place where questions can be asked if no follow-up occurs?
Patricia says
I made up this glaze and it was runny and it crazed. I am concerned that it will leach
copper and strontium. These glazes should say if they are tested for food safety. The example looks like a food dish with 2 different thicknesses of the same glaze, or an underglaze and water blue on top.
It did look great as an accent over a yellow satin matte glaze I use, if applied very thin. It might look nice if sprayed over my satin matte. Will try. I will only use this glaze, as is, on sculptural work for now. It flows very nicely. I guess that’s why they call it water blue. Does anyone know who submitted this glaze?
DONNA KAT says
You cannot in honesty claim that a glaze is “food safe”. For one thing “food safe” is not defined. Secondly, even if it were glazes change over time. The glass vs body are constantly expanding and contracting, micro cracks occur that you cannot see, acid and alkalis wear away the surface, etc. It is misleading to claim that any glaze is “food safe”. You can make the opposite statement which is “In YOUR opinion, this surface is not suitable for a food surface.”
Jennifer says
Patricia-
Because of the many variables involved in glaze formulation, application and firing, we cannot guarantee food safety of any glaze recipes posted on Ceramic Arts Daily. So be sure to arm yourself with information! We encourage you to obtain a Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) from your suppliers or manufacturers for all raw materials that you plan to use in the studio. Read and understand this information and follow the specific safety guidelines for working with each material you use.
The best way to be certain of food safety is to have your finished pieces leach tested by a lab. There are many labs that conduct these tests. Here is a list, with links to their websites. You will need to read and follow their specific requirements:
http://digitalfire.com/services/database.php?list=labs
-the editors
Mary says
Just finished using this glaze and love the color and what it does over raised surfaces BUT it did have crazing. Still great for vases. Does anyone have suggestions on how to stop the crazing…?
David says
My name is David Gary Wright and I created this glaze years ago. I was originally working at Cone 1-2 oxidation, but I decided to move up to Cone 4-5 oxidation instead, and the glaze worked better at that temperature. I started using the same glaze when I was doing Cone 6 salt firing. I had written an article for Ceramics Monthly in the late nineties, on converting an electric kiln into a Cone 6 salt-fired kiln. The glaze recipe and the bowl image came from that article. It was picked up and used by Ceramic Publications for a book and has been used since then in other websites. The glaze is high in sodium, and because of this, crazes a great deal. Like glazes with a broad range, the lower temperature results will be stiffer and less runny, while more fluid and runny as the glaze goes up in temperature. The other thing about the bowl in this photo is that it is also “Salt-fired” to Cone 5-6, which makes the glaze more turquoise, more pale, and smoother. If you have any questions about this glaze, you can write me at my website: http://www.davidgarywright.com.
Luba says
Hi David, I’m trying this recepie out & was wondering to what consistancy it is best at or the specific gravity?! Thanks , Luba