Mix and Match 5 Versatile Cone 6 Glazes for Great Effects!

There are some ceramic glaze surfaces that just stop you in your tracks and leave you wondering “how’d they do that?” A lot of time, these dynamic surfaces are the result of layering and combining more than one glaze. If you know the secrets and a couple of good recipes, you can do some amazing things too!

Julia Galloway has some of the most exciting pottery surfaces out there. Today, in an excerpt from Ceramics Monthly’s Guide to Materials and Glazes, she shares some of her cone 6 glaze recipes and glaze application techniques. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

PS. For more of Julia’s cone 6 glaze recipes, pick up a copy of Ceramics Monthly’s Guide to Materials and Glazes!

Cone 6 Glaze Recipes and Awesome Pottery Glazing Ideas

by Julia Galloway

I layer glazes over and next to each other to create depth and support the ideas in my work. Putting glazes into a few different categories helps me to better understand color and surface to develop ideas for surface decoration. First is a paint-chip glaze: a glaze of straight color. It’s extremely reliable and what you see is what you get, over and over again. Second is a historical glaze: a glaze with strong historical ties.