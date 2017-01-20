A Super Simple Analogy to Help You Understand Glaze Structure

This clip was excerpted from Understanding Glazes, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

Ceramic glazes consist of three main components: glass formers, fluxes, and refractories. If you can remember those, and familiarize yourself with the characteristics of the common ceramic raw materials, you are in good shape to start developing your own successful glazes.

For today's video, I thought I would share John Britt's simple glaze component analogy. It is a great way to remember how the three glaze components function in a glaze. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

