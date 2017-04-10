Three Helpful Tips for Operating a Sustainable Pottery Studio

With kilns fueled primarily by fossil fuels and materials mined from the earth, it is challenging to have a sustainable pottery practice. But there are definitely things that can be done to lessen your impact.

In today’s post, an excerpt from the April 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly, Maggie Furtak gives some very practical advice for those who are hoping to build a more sustainable pottery studio. What’s great is that these ideas not only lessen your environmental impact, they also save you money!–Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

P.S. For more ideas on being green in the clay studio, check out this article on sustainable ceramics in the CAD archives!

Steps to Take for a More Sustainable Ceramics Studio

by Maggie Furtak

Kilns

Get a model with the thickest brick you can find. The extra insulation will pay for itself. Consider buying a kiln rated for higher temperatures than you need. It will sail easily through glaze firings. Use the smallest model that meets your needs, so you never run it half full to meet a deadline.

If you need to replace a cracking kiln lid, upgrade to thicker brick on the new one. Reuse the old lid stacked between the bottom of the kiln and the stand to make a double bottom. You may need to drill some holes for your vent system. For my kiln, a thicker lid and double bottom reduced electricity use by 14% and glaze firings now finish two hours faster.