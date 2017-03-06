Using Ceramic Sculpture to Start a Dialog

At a time when racial tensions dominate the news, Nathan Murray’s ceramic sculptures celebrate the beauty and complexity of diversity. Nathan, who is bi-racial, embeds personal stories into the works, hoping to invite the viewer in and start up a dialog. Ultimately, it is his hope that these conversations will help build the understanding that despite our outward differences, we are all alike on the inside.

In today’s post, an excerpt from the March 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly, Lauren Karle explains how the ceramic sculpture of Nathan Murray attempts to unify while celebrating the differences between cultures. - Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

A Ceramic Sculptor Hopes to Build Understanding Between Races

by Lauren Karle

confrontational way. Labeling his sculpture as racial or as black art would be to engage in exactly the kind of categorizing that he is working against. Through his work, he asks people to deconstruct categories in order to see things from other perspectives. His work celebrates the positive things that each culture contributes to our world and encourages people to listen, learn, and appreciate rather than employ stereotypes and raise boundaries. Murray’s approach to counteracting racism involves engagement and empathy. While he knows that no one is right or wrong, he finds the best place to start is through acknowledging differences. He welcomes questions and conversations, affirming that, “disagreement is ok. If you offend me, I’ll tell you, but open dialog is critical. Ultimately we are all family in this together.”