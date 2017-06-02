Already Registered? Please sign in.

Navigation

Ceramic Arts Daily

Navigation

Two Ways to Sculpt Eyes on a Ceramic Figure

June 2, 2017

Array
(
    [0] => WP_Term Object
        (
            [term_id] => 48
            [name] => Ceramic Sculpture
            [slug] => ceramic-sculpture
            [term_group] => 0
            [term_taxonomy_id] => 48
            [taxonomy] => category
            [description] => Explore the virtually limitless world of ceramic sculpture. Meet the ceramic artists who bring clay to life in ways you may never have imagined. From the diminutive to the monumental, the figurative to the abstract, there are endless possibilities for expression in the form of ceramic sculpture. Browse through these archives to see images of the sometimes beautiful, sometimes unsettling works of talented ceramic sculptors and to find out more about their techniques and their motivations. And don't forget to download your free copy of Contemporary Clay Sculpture: A Collection of Four of Our Favorite Articles on Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture to see work by the latest and greatest new talents in the ceramic arts field.
            [parent] => 44
            [count] => 39
            [filter] => raw
            [meta] => Array
                (
                )

            [cat_ID] => 48
            [category_count] => 39
            [category_description] => Explore the virtually limitless world of ceramic sculpture. Meet the ceramic artists who bring clay to life in ways you may never have imagined. From the diminutive to the monumental, the figurative to the abstract, there are endless possibilities for expression in the form of ceramic sculpture. Browse through these archives to see images of the sometimes beautiful, sometimes unsettling works of talented ceramic sculptors and to find out more about their techniques and their motivations. And don't forget to download your free copy of Contemporary Clay Sculpture: A Collection of Four of Our Favorite Articles on Contemporary Ceramic Sculpture to see work by the latest and greatest new talents in the ceramic arts field.
            [cat_name] => Ceramic Sculpture
            [category_nicename] => ceramic-sculpture
            [category_parent] => 44
        )

    [1] => WP_Term Object
        (
            [term_id] => 9
            [name] => Daily
            [slug] => daily
            [term_group] => 0
            [term_taxonomy_id] => 9
            [taxonomy] => category
            [description] => 
            [parent] => 0
            [count] => 1082
            [filter] => raw
            [meta] => Array
                (
                )

            [cat_ID] => 9
            [category_count] => 1082
            [category_description] => 
            [cat_name] => Daily
            [category_nicename] => daily
            [category_parent] => 0
        )

    [2] => WP_Term Object
        (
            [term_id] => 11
            [name] => Features
            [slug] => features
            [term_group] => 0
            [term_taxonomy_id] => 11
            [taxonomy] => category
            [description] => 
            [parent] => 0
            [count] => 986
            [filter] => raw
            [meta] => Array
                (
                )

            [cat_ID] => 11
            [category_count] => 986
            [category_description] => 
            [cat_name] => Features
            [category_nicename] => features
            [category_parent] => 0
        )

)

This clip was excerpted from Figure Sculpting in Clay, which is ON SALE now through 6/7/17 at 7 am EDT in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

When sculpting the human head, Melisa Cadell starts with a thick cylinder so she is able to add volume and life both from the inside and outside. In today’s post, an excerpt from her video Figure Sculpting in Clay, Melisa demonstrates two ways to approach the eyes when sculpting in this manner. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

cadell_finished

To learn more about Melisa Cadell or to see more images of her work, please visit www.melisacadell.com.

For more interesting handbuilding techniques, download your free copy of Five Great Handbuilding Techniques.

Comments