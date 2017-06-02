Two Ways to Sculpt Eyes on a Ceramic Figure

This clip was excerpted from Figure Sculpting in Clay, which is ON SALE now through 6/7/17 at 7 am EDT in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

When sculpting the human head, Melisa Cadell starts with a thick cylinder so she is able to add volume and life both from the inside and outside. In today’s post, an excerpt from her video Figure Sculpting in Clay, Melisa demonstrates two ways to approach the eyes when sculpting in this manner. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

