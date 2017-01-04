Innovative Petal Kiln Expands the Possibilities of Firing Large Ceramic Sculpture

In 2016, the ceramic world lost Nina Hole, the pioneer of “fire sculpture” – large, outdoor ceramic sculpture that was fired in situ as performance pieces. These performances were quite dramatic as Hole removed the insulating fiber blanket that wrapped the pieces midway through the firing to reveal the glowing pieces within. Hole inspired many and her legacy lives on today with contemporary artists who are exploring and expanding on her ideas.

In the January 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly, we learn about an innovation in the way these pieces are fired. As you can imagine, firing a large piece in situ presents all sorts of challenges and dangers, so a group of artists North Carolina came up with a way to reduce the risks and expand the possibilities with a brilliant new sculpture kiln design. Read today’s post to learn how they did it! - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

Sculpture Kiln Can be Used for “Fire Sculpture” Performances or Large-scale Ceramic Work

by Nancy Gottovi

The ceramic world lost a major figure with the death of Danish artist Nina Hole last year. Nina was well known for the fire sculptures she built all over the world. These architectural sculptures were built primarily as performance pieces, where the sculpture also acted as a kiln. The sculptures were wrapped in fiber blanket and unwrapped at top temperature.