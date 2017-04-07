Already Registered? Please sign in.

Ceramic Arts Daily

Functional Art: How to Make a Vase that is Like Sculpture for the Table Top

April 7, 2017
3 Comments

This clip was excerpted from Part Sculpture - Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms, which is available in the Ceramic Arts Daily Shop!

 

A Great Functional Art Idea for the Tabletop

Jerilyn Virden makes sculpture and functional pottery, but there is some crossover between the two. Many of her functional pieces could hold their own as sculpture, but are also perfectly capable of performing the function of holding or containing something.

In today’s video, an excerpt from her new video Part Sculpture - Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms, Jerilyn shows how she makes what she calls a puzzle vase. Sure, you could make a regular old vase, but this vase becomes an interactive conversation piece that is truly an example of functional art. - Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

virden-puzzle-695w

 

 

Having trouble watching the video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

 

 

To learn more about Jerilyn Virden or to see more images of her work, please visit www.borealisstudios.com/.

 

For more interesting sculpturing techniques, download your free copy of  Five Great Handbuilding Techniques: Variations on Classic Techniques for Making Contemporary Handbuilt Pottery.

 

 

Comments

  1. Thanks for sharing that tutorial. So elegant and simple.
    I was lucky to have attended a weeklong workshop with Jerilyn and I learned so much!
    She’s a wonderful intructor.

  2. unfortunately in Australia so cannot attend tutorials but looking forward to receiving DVD’s from this wonderful tutor

  3. simple but very clear…thanks for your giving!!

Leave a Reply