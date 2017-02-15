Guide Offers Business Advice for Artists

So, you’ve done all the hard work building your skills and developing an impressive body of work, but knowing how to turn your beautiful creations into a sustainable business, is not a skill set that every artist is born with. No matter how good your work is, running a successful pottery business requires business skills as well as ceramics skills.

If you’ve been searching for business advice for artists, the Work of Art Toolkit, published by Springboard for the Arts in St. Paul, Minnesota, can help you get a leg up on your career. In today’s post, an excerpt from the February 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly, the Springboard for the Arts staffers behind this great resource discuss some of the stumbling blocks artist’s face and how the Toolkit can help them. –Jennifer Harnetty, editor.

PS. The focus of the February 2017 issue of Ceramics Monthly is business and marketing for ceramic artists. Check out the full issue to learn more about the Work of Art Toolkit from an artist who has used it, a pottery business incubator in Minnesota, forming partnerships to tackle large projects, and much more!

A Great Reference to Use When Starting a Ceramics Business

by Noah Keeseker, Adia Morris Swanger, and Anne Metcalfe

Ceramics Monthly: What is the most common stumbling block for ceramic artists when setting up a business, and what are the biggest challenges?

Noah Keesecker: One common hurdle that I see across disciplines is the struggle to clearly define the product and business that is to be operated. It sounds simple but there is a distinction to be made between merely falling into business and actively making a choice to set up a business with a clearly defined product, goals, and mechanisms. It’s easy to make a beautiful product and sell it on a small scale but to create something sustainable and profitable requires the ability to make specific choices against one’s desire to leave all the options open. I like to remind people that nothing is written (or fired) in stone. You can choose to alter course later but the requirement is that you have to make a choice.