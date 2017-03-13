Creative Idea Helps a Potter Get Through School and Start a Ceramic Business

Supporting oneself as an artist is not exactly easy. In fact, ceramic artists are the hardest working people I know. It takes a whole lot of motivation and sacrifice to get a ceramic business off the ground. Clever marketing strategies don’t hurt either!

If you’ve been brainstorming ceramic business ideas or have been looking for advice on how to start a ceramic business, today’s post is for you. In this excerpt from the March/April 2017 issue of Pottery Making Illustrated, Sarah Wolf explains how a great marketing idea, similar to a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture, sometimes called a farm share), helped her get through school and remains an important part of her ceramic business. – Jennifer Poellot Harnetty, editor.

A Strategy for Paying for Art School Helps Pottery Business Succeed

by Sarah Wolf

I started the Mug Club about a year and a half ago to raise money for my art-school tuition and it rapidly evolved into a key foundation of my budding ceramics business. Besides providing periodic revenue, the Mug Club cultivates one of the most valuable things a business could ask for: ongoing connections with my customers. For over a year now, the Mug Club has been perpetually sold out with a cap of 50 members, though I am gradually opening more spaces.