Artist Q & A: Meet Mariana Baquero

Editors: What made you switch from a career in law to working with clay?

Mariana Baquero: I worked as a lawyer for almost six years at a couple of large law firms in New York City, and while the work was intellectually challenging and my colleagues were comfortably collegial, I felt something was missing in my life. I couldn’t stop imagining a different life, one where I had more meaningful interactions with people. A life full of joy and connection.

I kept thinking back to an experience I had in college during a pottery course at the Arts and Crafts Center in the student union at the University of Florida (UF). I was a political science major with no art experience, and making pots on the wheel felt like magic. But the feeling of community and connection is what affected me the most. That’s what I was missing, so I left my law-firm job to find it again.

After several years of exploration, I came back to UF for an MFA in ceramics. I graduated this past May and I was extremely fortunate to land the position of Arts Specialist at the Arts and Crafts Center in the student union at UF, the very place I had taken my first pottery class.

I have come full circle, helping people experience the joy of working with clay and creating that feeling of community and connection that so profoundly affected me all those years ago.