Volumetric Image Transfer on Pottery

In this installment of the Ceramic Arts Daily Presents video series, Forrest Lesch-Middelton demonstrates the techniques he developed for transferring pattern and imagery onto the exteriors and interiors of volumetric wheel-thrown pottery. Forrest works from the ground up, first giving a thorough overview of his screen-printing process. In addition to demonstrating the process, he explains how one can explore this technique without having to purchase expensive equipment and materials. Next, he moves onto integrating screen-printed imagery with wheel-thrown work. Starting with cylinder-based objects, he moves onto open forms such as bowls, and finally shows how to apply pattern onto the interiors of pots.

Runtime: 2 hours, 45 minutes – Two discs

Original List Price: $69.97

Creating and Transferring Images

Forrest’s unique process incorporates silk screening a design on newsprint paper, and then transferring it to the surface of the pot. He doesn’t miss a detail as he explains how to make a silk screen, mix the screening medium, what equipment you’ll need to create images, and how to successfully screen images onto paper and use slip to transfer them to the moist clay surface.

On a Case-by-Case Basis

Silkscreening on a flat surface is a piece of cake, but when you try to do it on a three-dimensional piece, that’s a challenge, and this is what Forrest has worked out. Through a series of different forms—bowl, cylinder, jar, etc.—Forrest leads you in an easy-to-follow step-by-step sequence of how to bring together complicated patterns and forms to create elegant masterpieces. You’ll discover how to throw, decorate, then throw again so the silkscreened pattern is integrated into the form but untouched after it’s applied. Depending on whether the decoration is on the inside or outside surface, you’ll learn the different techniques needed to address most any form.

Just Part of the Picture

With this, as well as with any surface design technique, Forrest understands the importance of not letting any specialized technique overwhelm his pottery so he spends part of the video discussing form, function, clay and glaze choices, firing range and atmosphere, and even finding one’s own voice by researching history.

Bonus Materials

The bonus features include a printable PDF reference on Forrest’s process. Forrest shares his tips for success, glaze and slip recipes, and instructions on mixing his screening medium. After you watch the video, you can print this out and keep it as a reference in your studio!

About the Artist

Forrest Lesch-Middelton holds a BFA from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University and an MFA from Utah State University. He has been an artist in residence at Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts in Newcastle, Maine, and the Mendocino Arts Center, in Mendocino California in addition to being a guest potter at Orcas Island Pottery in Washington State. In 2006, Forrest moved to northern California. He was named Ceramic Artist of the Year by Ceramic Arts 2014, a publication of The American Ceramic Society. To learn more about him, please visit www.flmceramics.com.

