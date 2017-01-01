More and more, artists are interested in producing work that’s not only beautifully designed and produced, but also environmentally friendly and socially responsible. In Sustainable Ceramics, pioneer Robert Harrison draws on more than forty years of working in clay to present practical possibilities for ceramic artists. This book covers all the factors to consider when going ‘green’, from fuels and alternative firing technology to energy-saving methods, sustainable ways to collect and use clay itself, and ways to deal with waste materials and save water. Harrison suggests simple and achievable methods by which to reduce the carbon footprint of ceramic art, and offers examples throughout of potters and clay artists who reclaim, reuse and recycle in their work. Sustainable Ceramics is an essential resource for any ceramicist, studio or school wishing to reduce the impact of their practice on the environment.

Softcover | 144 Pages

Order code CA132 | ISBN 978-1-57498-335-7

Original List Price: $29.97

"This book will undoubtedly become the bible for the green movement within the ceramic arts. Not only does it provide great technical information (everything from best practices for kiln firings to imaginative reuse of ceramic materials to ergonomics for the sustainability of the ceramist’s body), it offers wide-ranging first-person accounts by leading artists who are already working sustainably in very creative ways. Robert Harrison is to be commended for his leadership in this field. This book should be read by every potter and ceramic sculptor!" — R. Newby

Sustainable Ethics: Social Responsibilities

This book contributes to the conversation on sustainable practices in ceramics. Over the past decade there has been much written on sustainability in ceramics, and individuals realize they can make an impact and take responsibility for their day-to-day actions. Entering the second decade of the 21st century seems like the ideal time to bring a focus to sustainability issues in the field of ceramics. Green, ecological, sustainable, etc., are descriptive words that have entered our lexicon, and are not only commonplace in the western cultures, but have become marketable social identities. Children growing up today are learning from inception that going green is a good thing and they understand the sustainable concept.

A Comprehensive Resource

Sustainable Ceramics looks at what it takes to assess and reduce your carbon footprint using practices that are practical and achievable. You’ll see first-hand reports of how ceramic artists are working sustainably and what’s going on within education and active networks. There’s never been such a comprehensive publication for ceramic artists on the topic even though much has been written in journals and presented at conferences over the years. Harrison’s book gathers a substantial amount of information and presents it in an easy-to-read, understandable format.





Information for you and your studio

Whether you’re setting up a studio or you want to rethink what you’ve already got, Harrison relates practices from many professional ceramic artists. You’ll discover tips how to best select and work with equipment, tools, materials, firing, glazing, packing, wedging and more that will conserve your energy, natural resources, and your health. When it comes to recycling and getting the most out of your materials, potters have always been at the forefront, but you’ll discover how others creatively handle everything in their studio to lessen their carbon footprint and find satisfaction in the process of creating art.

A Roadmap for 21st Century Ceramics

Whether you work in your own studio, a community center, college or school, Sustainable Ceramics contains information that will change your approach to how you create in clay. While old textbooks and manuals rely on centuries of traditions, Harrison’s take is fresh and informative.

About the Author

Robert Harrison is a practicing artist who lives and works in Helena, Montana. He has built his more than 40-year career in the site-specific large-scale architectural sculpture realm, and maintains an ongoing body of smaller-scale studio works that reflect his interest in world architecture. Robert holds BFA and MFA degrees in Ceramics, is a member of the International Academy of Ceramics, and is a founding member of WABA (World Association of Brick Artists). In 2011 he was honored as a Fellow of the NCECA Council. His exhibition and installation record is extensive and global. More information is available at his website at www.robert.harrison.net.





