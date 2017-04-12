Raku Firing — Expanding the Potential of the Raku Kiln

In this installment of the Ceramic Arts Daily Presents video series, Marcia Selsor draws from her extensive experience with raku firing to show a variety of techniques that can easily be done in any raku kiln. She starts out with the basics of raku, covering equipment, safety, and suitable clays and glazes for the process. From there, she moves on to preparing pots for firing with a variety of decorative techniques. Finally, it’s time to play with fire! Marcia demonstrates four exciting post-firing techniques for the raku kiln: basic raku, horsehair and feather raku, saggar firing, and obvara. If you’ve been wanting to experiment with raku and other post-firing techniques, this video will get you off to a great start!

Runtime: 1 Hour

Original List Price: $39.97

Purchase the DVD $23.97 Purchase the Video Download $17.97

View Cart | Check Out

Sale ends 4/21/17 at 7 am EDT

FREE SHIPPING when you order the DVD online! (US Orders Only)

Purchased downloads are available to download for three days. Video files are compatible with Quicktime Player, Windows Media Player, and most other current video players. They are delivered as zip files containing the video files, and they require a broadband Internet connection to download (at 4 Mbps, this file can take 30–45 minutes to download.). Do not attempt with a dial-up connection.

Questions? Check out our FAQ.

Sneak a peek!

Having trouble watching the Video?

Please see our Video FAQ to troubleshoot.

Basics to Build on

Marcia has been experimenting with raku for more than 45 years so she knows her stuff! In the first part of the video she gives a thorough explanation of what you need to get started with raku – from equipment to clays and glazes. Of course, anytime you play with an open flame, you need to take safety seriously, and Marcia explains what you need to protect yourself when raku firing.

Preparing Your Pots

Since its beginnings, raku has been all about experimentation. Marcia has done a lot of experimenting over the years, and in part two of the videos she shares some of her favorite decorating techniques for raku and several other post firing techniques. From applying latex resist for raku firing to preparing a saggar, Marcia shares the details you need for great results.

Purchase the DVD $23.97 Purchase the Video Download $17.97

View Cart | Check Out

FREE SHIPPING when you order the DVD online! (US Orders Only)

And Finally…the Firing!

In part three, the video really heats up as Marcia demonstrates four exciting techniques that can be done in any raku kiln: basic raku firing, horsehair and feather raku, saggar firing, and obvara. These exciting techniques will get you fired up to start raku firing!

Bonus Features

As an extra reference, Marcia has provided downloadable PDFs in the Bonus Features that can be quick references in your studio when you are not near a video player. Plus you’ll learn how to set up the kiln, propane tank, and burner used in the video in a bonus video.

About the Artist

Marcia Selsor holds a BFA in Ceramics from the Philadelphia College of Art and an MFA from Southern Illinois UniversityCarbondale. She is a Professor Emerita at Montana State University-Billings, where she taught ceramics for 25 years. During her tenure at MSU-Billings, Selsor received two Fulbright Scholars’ Awards; one to Spain in 1985-86 to research traditional potters, and one to Uzbekistan in 1994, where she taught Ceramics at the Tashkent Institute of the Arts. Selsor served on the board of directors of the National Council on Education for the Ceramics (NCECA), as president, as well as on the advisory board, of the Potters Council. She has had artists’ residencies in Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Canada, and the U.S. She has also taught workshops nationally and abroad. She has written for Ceramics Monthly, Pottery Making Illustrated, and other ceramics journals and is an active contributor to the Ceramics Arts Daily Forum. To learn more about Marcia, please visit www.marciaselsor.com.

Purchase the DVD $23.97 Purchase the Video Download $17.97

View Cart | Check Out