Pure white and wonderfully delicate, porcelain is a gorgeous and notoriously challenging clay body. In Masters: Porcelain, you’ll see the incredible work of 40 artists who have mastered the material. Curated by Richard Burkett, this collection expands and challenges traditional perceptions of what the medium can — and should — do. The work shown here represents the great diversity in practice — both technical and aesthetic — that porcelain affords the ceramists who mine its tremendous potential.

Softcover | 335 Pages

Order code CA143 | ISBN 978-1-57990-972-7



The versatility in Masters: Porcelain is simply breathtaking: Claire Curneen presents highly emotive, tactile figurative forms; while Bodil Manz’s eggshell porcelain cylinders are so translucent that you can discern light and shadow passing through the walls. And no survey of contemporary porcelain should be without homage to Ruth Duckworth. While she occasionally ventures into figurative works, her best is that which is pure abstraction: formal, elegant, silent.

For each of the 40 artists featured in Masters: Porcelain, you’ll see 10–12 stunning examples of work – think of the book as 40 mini retrospectives! Plus, you’ll learn about the artists’ places within the context of their field in informative biographies and gain insight into their work through short commentaries written in their own words.

Masters: Porcelain includes work by:

Ruth Duckworth – Sylvie Granatelli – Andrew Martin – Sergei Isupov – Suk-Young Kang – Claire Curneen – Gwyn Hanssen Pigott – Linda Sikora – Arne Ase – Keisuke Mizuno – Aysha Peltz – Curtis Benzle – and many more!

