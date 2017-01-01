Still Going Strong

As the world’s oldest clay body, earthenware is anything but outdated. On the contrary, after flipping through the pages of Masters: Earthenware, you’ll see it has never been more cutting edge. Curated by the late Matthias Ostermann and edited by Ray Hemachandra, this beautifully illustrated book reveals the tremendous imagination, innovation, and technical facility that today’s artists bring to this versatile clay body.

“Masters: Earthenware offers a glimpse of the tremendous range of imagination, innovation, and technical facility that characterizes contemporary use of the oldest ceramic medium.” — Glen R. Brown

Earthenware Eye Candy

If you are looking for earthenware inspiration, this book is filled to the brim. Masters: Earthenware presents 38 of the world’s most notable potters and sculptors, and dozens of vibrant, functional, sculptural, and figurative pieces of earthenware to explore. A master of earthenware in his own right, Matthias Ostermann gives each featured artist a mini-retrospective of approximately eight pages that showcase 12–14 of his or her best works. Illuminating comments from the creators accompany the images, outlining their development and artistic philosophy.

An Exhibition in a Book

Visiting exhibitions and museums is one of the best ways to broaden your scope and find inspiration as an artist. But if you are too busy or too far away from the major museums or ceramic galleries, Masters: Earthenware is the next best thing. Perusing the pages of the book is like visiting a major exhibition of the best earthenware practitioners. And best of all, you can return to it again and again.

Masters: Earthenware includes work by:

Lisa Naples – Linda Arbuckle – Woody Hughes – Wynne Wilbur – Marino Moretti – Alexandra – Copeland – Terry Siebert – Connie Kiener – Diego Romero – Christine Thacker – Stephen Bowers – Richard Slee – Richard Milette – Gail Kendall – Herman Muys – Paul Day – Patti Warashina – Greg Payce – Cindy Kolodziejski – and more!

