Layers of Color

Exploring Form and Surface Pattern in Slip-Cast Pottery

In this installment of the Ceramic Arts Daily Presents video series, Andrew Gilliatt demonstrates his methods for creating awesome functional forms with molds and casting slips as he takes us off the beaten path of mainstream studio ceramics. Both energetic and entertaining, Andrew guides you step-by-step through some uncommon and creative techniques you’re sure to enjoy.

Runtime: 1 hour 25 minutes

Note: This DVD is geared toward artists with some basic knowledge of mold making and slip casting. If you need an introduction to the subject, you might want to check out Fundamentals of Mold Making and Slip Casting with Guy Michael Davis.

Purchased downloads are available to download for three days. Video files are compatible with Quicktime Player, Windows Media Player, and most other current video players.

Making molds

You’ll be surprised at the creative possibilities of working with molds and Andrew presents one of the clearest demonstrations you could ever want to watch. In making a prototype out of wood or clay you’ll pick up design ideas for making your own unique molded pieces. From making the prototype, Andrew provides you with easy-to-follow instructions for making a multi-part plaster mold and providing simple instructions for mixing and pouring plaster without making a mess.

Slip-casting with a creative twist

Andrew is one of the guiding forces creating a renewed interest in slip-casting as an art form. He demonstrates how to mix your own slip, color it, then make inspired multi-colored functional pieces by casting different colors. His step-by-step demonstration is clear and simple to follow. Even if you decide to purchase liquid slip, it’s easy to color to get the same results. Another technique Andrew demonstrates is to brush or pour colored slips or underglazes onto the surface of the mold, which then sticks to the cast surface.

Stencil resists

Andrew achieves a lot of his surface decoration by using a resist technique that incorporates masking tape, price stickers and address labels found at a local office supply store. Another technique he demonstrates is making your own sticky-backed stencils using a stencil cutter that’s associated more with scrapbooking than pottery. And the glazing techniques Andrew demonstrates can be used at any temperature and on any type of throw, handbuilt or slip-cast form.

Decoration at every stage

For some potters, decorating the surface can occur at any time and Andrew doesn’t miss an opportunity. After using colored slips in the forming stage, and stickers during the bone-dry and bisque stage, only the final glazed stage is left. Andrew’s final demonstrations reveals his technique for creating and applying decals, and the use of print imagery adds even more pizzazz to his already creative pieces.

Extras

This video also includes a Gallery of work by Andrew created using the techniques demonstrated. In addition, Andrew shares the recipes for his cone 10-fired pieces.

Artist statement

I design and fabricate objects for domestic use. Through color, imagery, and form, I hope to create pots that are expressive and inviting.

I am fascinated how we personalize and define ourselves through the objects we use and accumulate. The clothes we wear, the cars we drive, the things we decorate and furnish our homes with – all of these objects reflect our personality and aesthetic proclivities both publicly and privately.

I am interested in the phenomenon of how we look and shop for objects. Once the requirements of fit, occasion, and agency have all been established, (a size 11 running shoe that wears comfortably, for example), to what degree are we further attracted to the point of purchase? Is it the pattern of the shirt, the cut of the dress, or the color of the shoe that makes us want to own that object, or is it simply a matter of cost and convenience?

Making pots is a way for me to reflect on the people, places, and experiences, here and gone, that I know, love, and carry with me. Every piece gives me the opportunity to reconnect with those experiences and emotions past and shared. Through this dialogue I hope to share something of myself with you, a smile perhaps; and in doing so, I might make pots that you want to live with.

About the artist

Andrew Gilliatt grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and graduated with a BFA in Graphic Design from Virginia Tech in 2003. Later, he was a resident artist at Red Star Studios in Kansas City, Missouri. In the spring of 2011, Andrew received his MFA in Ceramics from Louisiana State University. After graduation he moved to Montana to do a summer residency at the Archie Bray Foundation followed by a year-long residency at Red Lodge Clay Center in Red Lodge, Montana. Andrew is currently a long-term resident at the Archie Bray Foundation in Helena, Montana. His work is exhibited in galleries nationwide and has been featured in Pottery Making Illustrated, American Craft and Ceramics Monthly. You can see more of his work at www.andrewgilliatt.com.

