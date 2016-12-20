In Handbuilding Modular Forms with Stiff Slabs, Scott Dooley shares his technique for creating brightly colored modular vessels using altered slabs and a minimum of tools. Scott demonstrates how he mixes and matches conical and cylindrical slab-built parts to construct an energetic teapot and a sculptural joined vase form. Then he explains how he creates an aged metallic patina using copper wash and just one base glaze with various colorants. If you’re looking to start handbuilding or searching for an expressive variation of ho-hum slab work, this is the video for you!

Runtime: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Purchased downloads are available to download for three days. Video files are compatible with Quicktime Player, Windows Media Player, and most other current video players. They are delivered as zip files containing the video files, and they require a broadband Internet connection to download (at 4 Mbps, this file can take 30–45 minutes to download.). Do not attempt with a dial-up connection.

Few parts, many things

Scott’s work incorporates elements from metal objects such as mufflers, oilcans, silos and funnels. He finds these objects amazingly simple in form and construction, as well as incredibly beautiful, and he captures the essential characteristics of these objects in his constructions. By incorporating cylinders, cones, seams and rivets into the making of teapots, bottles, pitchers and ewers, you’ll discover new how a world of design opportunities will open up to you when you master a few simple parts.

Lessons from metal

As Scott’s interest in old metal objects grew, he decided to use metalworking techniques in clay. By using thin slabs of porcelain, he works in a fashion similar to how oilcans and funnels were created, but he takes care to also create ceramic vessels in a traditional way. Scott’s ability bridging the gap between sculptural and functional opens up infinite possibilities. One look at a Dooley teapot or ewer will prove the point.

Inspired decoration

As a ceramic artist, Scott looked at the intricate surfaces of the rusting, corroding, and paint chipped metal structures of old metal objects and these became a major influence for his textured and stained surfaces. Surrounded by a collection of antique pieces, Scott set about to develop ceramic surfaces that would mimic the look and feel of a visually interesting weathered surface. He demonstrates how you can get the same patinas on your creations using just a single base glaze, a few colorants and a copper wash. You’ll love the results.

About Scott Dooley

Scott Dooley graduated from Bethel College in 1993 with majors in History, Philosophy, and German. Having discovered clay as a senior, he proceeded to work for a production potter for one year and then moved to Arizona where he attended Arizona State University and pursued art. In 2000, he graduated with his Master of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Kansas State University, where he studied with Yoshiro Ikeda. His artwork has been exhibited throughout the United States, and internationally in Spain, Switzerland, Australia, South Africa, China, and more. He also has been featured in Pottery Making Illustrated, Ceramics Monthly, and Ceramics: Art and Perception, among other publications. In 2005, the Ohio Arts Council awarded him an Individual Artist Fellowship. Dooley is currently an Associate Professor of Art and Chair of the Art Department at Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

