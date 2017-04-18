Form, Pattern and Underglaze: Wheel Throwing and Decoration

In this installment of the Ceramic Arts Daily Presents video series, Meredith Host shares her techniques for creating wheel-thrown pottery to which she adds colorful underglaze decoration. Meredith throws several of her forms, explaining tips for success with each one. After the throwing demonstrations, Meredith leads you step-by-step through her decorating technique where you’ll discover that getting colorful surfaces can add a whole new dimension to your pottery.

Runtime: 3 hours

DVD Was $69.97 – Video Download Was $59.97

Smooth throwing

Meredith begins her video by demonstrating her throwing techniques for creating a stacking cup and saucer set, a mug, and a vase assembled from two parts. Although Meredith throws porcelain, her technique displays a certain rhythm that makes the process look so effortless. As she demonstrates each piece, she provides tips and techniques you’ll find useful, as well as refreshing anecdotes about lessons learned the hard way.

A fresh canvas

Meredith chooses to work with porcelain because it provides a crisp, white smooth surface to apply colorful layered underglaze decoration during the leather-hard to bone dry stage. She spends a lot of time trimming and smoothing her pieces to achieve an ultra smooth surface free of finger marks and trimming tool traces. Her techniques will work equally as well on any fine textured clay body, and a smooth white stoneware clay would be very close to the mid-range porcelain she uses.

Lots of decorating ideas

If you’ve ever wondered how potters get such interesting colorful surfaces, Meredith shows you the whole process from beginning to end. Through a variety of application techniques using silkscreens, paper dots, resists, and decals, Meredith takes you from the ephemeral to the permanent. She shares two simple methods of burning screens for screen printing, then shows you her low-tech method of screening and stenciling patterns onto her pots with underglaze. By combining all of these techniques, you’ll be filled with ideas for making great pots with beautiful layered surfaces.

About Meredith Host

Meredith Host was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics from Kansas City Art Institute in 2001. Meredith has spent time at numerous ceramic residencies including The School for American Crafts at RIT in Rochester, New York, Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Newcastle, Maine, and Dresdner Porzellan Manufactory in Dresden, Germany. In 2008, she completed her Master of Fine Arts in ceramics from The Ohio State University. In 2011, Meredith was recognized as an Emerging Artist by both the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) and Ceramics Monthly. She now lives in Kansas City, Missouri, where she is a full-time studio potter. For more information, visit www.meredithhost.com.

