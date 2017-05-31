Extruder, Mold and Tile: Forming Techniques

Beyond the world of pinch and coil constructions and wheel-thrown pots lies a vast array of opportunities for the ceramic artist. In Extruder, Mold & Tile: Forming Techniques potters will discover a wealth of information, techniques and inspiration on topics that span the usual to the unusual as well as the functional to the sculptural.

The advent of the extruder centuries ago has served to benefit the artist in many ways, facilitating work that cannot be done easily, or at all, on the wheel or by hand. Molds have been used since the dawn of ceramics beginning with making pots inside baskets. And with tile making, ceramic artists find the two-dimensional aspect of claywork challenging and create astonishing works with both traditional and nontraditional forming methods.

Softcover | 144 Pages

ISBN 978-1-57498-291-6



"Thanks to Extruder, Mold & Tile, I’ve found a use for that roll of tarpaper that’s been sitting in my shed for the past few years – I’m now using pieces of tarpaper to support the sides of clay boxes so that I can join all the pieces together without waiting for them to stiffen up, thus avoiding cracking at the joints. You can also use a piece of tarpaper, stapled or taped together, to try out an abstract shape and then use that same piece of tarpaper as the mould for that shape. These are just two of the techniques described in this useful book, along with using drywall to keep clay tiles from warping; how to make extruder dies out of a plastic cutting board, plywood, sheet metal or plexiglass; step-by-step instructions for making plaster; and examples of plaster and clay moulds. A few of the projects, such as cutting complicated extruder dies, making a metal mitre cutter using a sheet of brass, a jeweler’s saw and a vise, or building an extruder table, will be intimidating unless you have access to a shop full of tools but everything else is doable within even a small pottery studio. If you’re a beginning handbuilder, Extruder, Mold & Tile will be a great reference book, and if you’re a more experienced potter you’ll probably find something inside that you haven’t thought of before." — Patty Osborne, Potters Guild of BC Newsletter

"In Extruder, Mold and Tile there are many non-obvious ways to use techniques to create architectural, sculptural, or functional work. Any potter or ceramic artist should always be looking for ways to think outside the box, and this book is full of ideas for doing just that, with plenty of successful finished pieces showing just how creative you can be with clay." – Sumi Von Dassow

Steve Howell: Creating Forms with Hump Molds

In this story of one of the country’s foremost potters, Harriet Gamble provides a detailed look at how Steve Howell creates his elegant, yet simple, forms. But beyond just a look at his forming techniques, Steve also reveals his technique for making the lightweight molds he uses. If you’ve ever been to one of Steve’s workshops, you’ll recognize the techniques here and you’ll delight in having this visual reminder of what you learned then. If you’ve never been to one of his workshops, you’re in for a treat, because this is a good photo record of what he does.

If you think an extruder is limited to the number of dies you can purchase, you’ll be amazed at what can be done beyond the plain, round and square tubes or coils that are standard fare. When discussing The Versatile Extruder, Bill Shinn discusses the many possibilities of this tool and how it’s ideal for sculpture, both abstract and representational.

One of the biggest headaches for anyone making tiles is getting them to remain flat. Laura Reutter, a professional tile maker, shows you how to make Flat Tiles the Easy Way–no twist, no bow, and no warp. And it’s not that difficult. With detailed step-by-step and plain instructions, you’ll soon be making flat tiles every time and keeping your work out of the land fill.

After discussing the many possibilities for the extruder, Bill Shinn describes A Project to Die For. His detailed description of making a complex die opens a world of possibilities for making your own creations.



Richard Burkett loves technology and makes custom dies beginning with computer-generated drawings. The rest of his process, however, is old school—transferring the design and making templates using plastic from kitchen cutting boards for his Industrial Worker’s Cups series.

Sometimes there are occasions when you need to make an extrusion directly onto a wareboard to minimize handling and create a cleaner extrusion. Tim Frederich solved this problem with an Extruder Table that pivots between the two positions.

Veteran extruder user David Hendley has been making dies for more many years. Unlike Shinn’s wood dies or Burkett’s plastic dies, Hendley’s Homemade Extruder Dies allow you to make shapes with finer details.

Daryl Baird saw some Extruded Boxes and set about developing his own technique for making them. From his 18-step process, you’ll get a clear idea on how to make your own from the first pull of the extruder handle to adding ornaments to the final form.

If all you were taught about plaster was to add it to the water “until islands form,” then you’ll appreciate how 10 Steps to Perfect Plaster debunks the myths and shows you the correct way to get your plaster to work.

Sometimes we’d like to make large forms, or maybe forms with a decorative exterior. It’s possible to do both by Throwing from a Mold. Bill Shinn likes to make large pieces and his technique for creating large molds and throwing pots in them is really cool.

We all look at the lowly trash can everyday, but did you realize that covering the top with plastic and pouring plaster into it creates a curved mold? By Following the Catenary Curve you’ll turn your trash can into a source for creating beautiful works of art.

A wringer in a rusty metal bucket, old license plates and discarded toys—most people believe these items have outlasted their usefulness. But Pat Antonick enjoys Seeing Beyond the Obvious by making press molds from these for her work.





Getting the look of Tin from Clay is what Larry Nelson does by making molds from common plumbing pieces and parts and using them to create teapots. To Larry, his ‘tin man’ teapots are a playful combination of ideas.

Cara Moczygemba enjoys Creating Sculptures with Molds. These ghostly intimate figures combine press molding and slip casting earthenware and stoneware along with slip and terra sigillata surfaces.

A Clay Draw Plane is a simple tool you can make to cut slabs for sculptures and tiles. This simple tool is easy to make and you can create several at one time, each with a different cutting angle for right angle or bevel cuts.



Susan Reynolds takes you on A Journey in Tile as she describes how she didn’t begin working in clay until she was 40 and where she’s gone since. Her story is informative and inspiring for anyone needing a kick in their creative rear.

Mosaics are made from bits of broken tiles, but how you get the bro

ken tiles is up for grabs. Jerry Goldman describes how you can make Poured Mosaics by casting slabs of clay then stacking and firing them so they’re crushed by their own weight.

Making tiles is a very old activity, but when An Ancient Technique Meets the 21st Century, a lot can change in both content and execution. Gary Carlos explains making a traditional plaster cavity mold, rubber masters, and using two ton tile press.

Jeanne Henry creates deep Sculptural Tile Reliefs and DeBorah Goletz creates textured tile murals that are reminiscent of Ceramic Postcards. From Jeanne’s stunning use of bas relief to DeBorah’s architectural scale, the work of both artists is inspiring.

