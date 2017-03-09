Elevating the Handmade with Julia Galloway

Sneak a peek!

In this video, Julia Galloway shares a wide variety of her inventive throwing and handbuilding techniques, her beautiful surface techniques, and so much more! Julia covers five of her signature forms from start to finish, plus several approaches to creating narrative surfaces with text, imagery, slip, and glaze. In addition to an abundance of great throwing, handbuilding, and surface techniques, Julia shares her insights into being a craftsperson in this day and age, along with great stories from her years in clay. After watching this video, you’ll feel like you spent an afternoon with Julia in her studio one on one.

Runtime: 2 hours 50 minutes

The best of both worlds - throwing and handbuilding

Julia loves to set up design challenges for herself when making work so she combines both wheel throwing and handbuilding techniques to make truly unique forms. She starts out most of her work on the wheel and then alters and adds handbuilt elements, which set her up for her narrative surface decoration. Julia demonstrates juice cups, a salt and pepper cellar, a sugar and creamer set, and a pitcher. Along the way, she explains how her work has been influenced by her studies of ceramic art history and the path her life has taken.

Tips and tricks

Julia’s love affair with clay started when she was in high school and over the years she has picked up a trick or two along the way. She shares her best tips throughout the video including:

how to avoid wimpy flanges in lidded containers: Set them early and set them often!

4 sweet handle techniques: the Christmas cactus, the pea, the green bean, and the celery

how to organize your glazes and simplify your glazing process

and much more!

Storytelling with surface

Julia shares several approaches to creating narrative surfaces with text, imagery, slip, and glaze. Beginning with her inlay technique, Julia demonstrates how she approaches inlay with drawn imagery, written text, and stamps. Your jaw will drop as you watch her unconventional way of removing excess slip and revealing the inlaid design. Julia also explains the glazing process that creates her famous “raining” clouds. Not only does she demonstrate the techniques in an easy to understand way, she also explains the thoughts and experiences behind the work, which will help you figure out how to work your own stories into your pots.

In addition to an abundance of great throwing, handbuilding, and surface techniques, Julia shares her insights into being a craftsperson in the 21st century along with great stories of her years in clay. Like a private workshop, this intimate look into Julia Galloway’s processes and motivations will help you think more personally and creatively about your work.

Bonus Materials

In a bonus video tour, Julia highlights pieces from her impressive collection of pottery. Plus, take a tour of Julia’s studio and get tips on how to organize yours! Glaze recipes and an article from Ceramics Monthly are also included!

