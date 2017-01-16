RECENT BLOG POSTS Using Clay Wax and Black Stain to Create a Weathered Look on Pottery Read More How to Create Tactile Decoration with Slip Trailing, Terra Sigillata, and Sgraffito Read More Testing 1…2…3: How to Test Clay Bodies to Find the Right Sculpture or Pottery Clay for Your Work Read More Innovative Petal Kiln Expands the Possibilities of Firing Large Ceramic Sculpture Read More A Sweet Handbuilt and Wheel Thrown Dessert Bowl Read More Tips for Using Underglaze, Oxide, and Glaze Pens to Draw on Clay Read More FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL: CAD SHOP SPECIALS! The Kiln Book Read More Sustainable Ceramics Read More Wall Pieces Read More UPCOMING EVENTS For registration information and more details, click here! MEET THE STAFF Jennifer Poellot Harnetty Holly Goring Jessica Knapp Forrest Sincoff Gard Ash Neukamm Adriane Cesa