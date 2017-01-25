RECENT BLOG POSTS Finishing Details: The Intricate Glazing Techniques of Lindsay Scypta Read More How to Make a Texture Board for Slab-Built Pottery Read More A Super Simple Analogy to Help You Understand Glaze Structure Read More Color Clay and Make Incredible Patterns on Wheel Thrown Pots Read More Using Clay Wax and Black Stain to Create a Weathered Look on Pottery Read More How to Create Tactile Decoration with Slip Trailing, Terra Sigillata, and Sgraffito Read More FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL: New Releases! Extreme Alterations: Deconstructing & Decorating the Thrown Form with Martina Lantin Read More Part Sculpture – Part Function: Handbuilding Graceful Minimalist Forms Read More Select Series Read More UPCOMING EVENTS For registration information and more details, click here! MEET THE STAFF Jennifer Poellot Harnetty Holly Goring Jessica Knapp Forrest Sincoff Gard Ash Neukamm Adriane Cesa